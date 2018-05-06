'Avengers: Infinity War' becomes fastest film to earn $1 billion globally

Dread it. Run from it. The fact that it was bound to be a huge success was written in its fate. There's no stopping of 'Avengers: Infinity War.'Marvel's superhero crossover film, 'Avengers: Infinity War' has minted over 1 billion dollars globally, setting another record for the fastest film to reach the milestone.The film, which released on April 27, went past 1 billion dollars mark 'Avengers: Infinity War' brings together 22 Marvel superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos. Anthony and Joe Russo have brought the story alive on the big screen with actors like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson. The film is receiving a splendid response in India too. It has released in Telegu, Hindi, Tamil to cater a pan India audience.