'Avengers: Infinity War' actress against arts funding cuts in Scotland

Singapore, April 15 (IANS) Actress Karen Gillan, popular for playing the blue character Nebula in Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy", says she is against the funding cuts for arts in her home country Scotland's schools.

The actress will reprise her role in the forthcoming film "Avengers: Infinity War" to fight the big bad guy Thanos.

What about fighting against something or somebody in the real world?

"Some of the work that I would like to do...I would like to fight against the funding cuts for arts in Scotland because art is as important as other academic things," Gillan responded to a question by IANS here.

"Some people's brains work in an artistic way. It is a form of intelligence," she added during an interview for "Avengers: Infinity War", which will release in India on April 27.

Talking about joining the global fans' favourites like Iron Man and Captain America in the Russo brothers' -- Anthony and Joe Russo -- directorial, she said: "I had worked with James Gunn (director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2').

"And then working with the Russo brothers, they know so much. So, you know that you are in safe hands. It was just the adjustment process (that was different from working on 'Galaxy...' and 'Avengers...')."

The forthcoming film will see 22 heroes engaged in a deadly battle with supervillain Thanos.

"It will be the mother of all wars, the most difficult battle that any Marvel character will face in their Marvel history. It also means that no one is safe and that is kind of scary and exciting," she said without revealing which Marvel character will bid adieu to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

