'Avengers: Endgame' crosses Rs 100 crore mark in India

New Delhi, Apr 28 (ANI): Avengers: The Infinity War sequel, 'Avengers: Endgame' crossed Rs 100 crore in India. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the total box office collection of the film on Twitter. The film minted Rs 53 crores on the first day of its release. It has now crossed the 100 crore mark on its second day. The film beats the record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' which crossed the 100 crore mark within three days of its release. 'Avengers: Endgame' was released on April 26 and marks as the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'.