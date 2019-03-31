'Avengers: Endgame' co-director enjoying India trip

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) "Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo is taking out some time from work to explore the culture of India and says he is having an amazing time.

Joe, one half of the Russo brothers, is here as part of the "Avengers: Endgame" promotion tour in the Asia Pacific region.

"The India tour is amazing. Thank you to our new friends and Cap (Captain America) fans at Arth Mumbai (restaurant)," read a post on the official Instagram handle of Russo Brothers. "What an incredible meal! Chef Amninder Sandhu. Where is Endgame, Avengers in India," it said.

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame", starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, will be released in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The director, visiting India with his family, will engage with the Indian audience at a special event on Monday. "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response 'Avengers: Infinity War' received in India, and cannot wait for you to see 'Avengers: Endgame'. Thank you for embracing these movies," he had said in a statement.

