Co- founder of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 26/11 Mumbai Attacks mastermind from Pakistan Hafiz Saeed on Saturday while addressing his followers in Lahore, discarded the allegations leveled against him by India for spreading terrorism. Terming himself as an activist of independence in Jammu and Kashmir, Hafiz said that Kahmiris dying in the Valley are sacrificing for Pakistan first and Kashmir later.