Avani Rai excited about Dharamshala International Film Festival

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Avani Rai, filmmaker and daughter of celebrated photographer Raghu Rai, is excited to screening her debut documentary "Raghu Rai: An Unframed Portrait" at the seventh edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF).

"Raghu Rai: An Unframed Portrait" is Avani's ode to her father.

The documentary shows two parallel worlds - one where the father and daughter explore the lanes and the Kashmir Valley through their lens, and in another, Raghu's journey in India till date as framed by him.

Avani's documentary premiered at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam last year.

As the documentary features Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, Avani said: "Following the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala and Leh was a very important part of the 'Raghu Rai: An Unframed Portrait' journey. I'm really excited to go back again and share my film with the people of Dharamshala."

Raghu Rai's work covers a wide swathe -- the Bangladesh war, Mother Teresa, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, film directors Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen and the Dalai Lama, to name just a few, all of this has been recorded for posterity and the bulk of it in shades of black and white.

DIFF will take place from November 1-4.

