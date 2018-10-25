Autumn Flower Show displaying exotic flowers held in Shillong

An Autumn Flower Show was held in Shillong, displaying a wide variety of exotic flowers to botanist enthusiasts. Meghalaya is a vibrant state in the months of October and November when flowers blossom to their actual beauty. The Autumn Flower Show is an annual even organised by the Agri-Horticultural Society. According to the organiser, this annual event is means to encourage business in horticulture and encourage people to go for floriculture and beautify the state and beautify the landscape of Shillong and the suburbs. Meghalaya is known to be home to one-third of over thousand orchid species in India. Biologists and orchid experts have for long suggested the preservation of these endanger species. Habitat loss and over exploitation of the sources have led to depletion in the variety of the orchids.