Automation Anywhere expands to 9 new global cities

San Francisco, Sep 6 (IANS) Following its Series A funding of $250 million in July, robotic process automation company Automation Anywhere has announced it has so far this year established nine new locations based in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Miami, Paris, Seoul, Tokyo, Toronto, Warsaw and Washington, DC.

These new locations bring the company's total number of global offices to 19, including four others in the US, three in India, and one each in London, Melbourne, and Singapore, Automation Anywhere said in a statement on Wednesday.

The San Jose, California-headquartered company also announced that its enterprise solution would soon be available in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

Additionally, Automation Anywhere said it was hosting local language websites in French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish with additional languages being released on an on-going basis.

"With the opening of new locations, internationalisation of our software architecture, and localisation into seven languages with many more to come, Automation Anywhere is quickly reducing geographical and language barriers for our customers," said Peter Meechan, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Automation Anywhere.

