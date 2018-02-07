Auto Expo: Hyundai to launch 9 models till 2020

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said that it will launch nine new models, including an electric vehicle (EV), in the Indian market by 2020.

The company made the announcement at the pre-open day of the Auto Expo 2018.

"We will launch nine new products till 2020. This includes two face-lifts (of existing models) two new segment (models), four full model changes and one electric vehicle," said Y.K. Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

"We will introduce an EV for the Indian market by 2019."

Also at the expo, the automobile major launched the '2018 ELITE i20' priced from Rs 5.34 lakh to Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the petrol variant. The diesel powered version starts from Rs 6.73 lakh.

Commenting on the launch at the Auto Expo 2018, he said: "The new 2018 Elite i20 is a product of our continuous R&D efforts to bring out a premium, sporty and stylish design equipped with hi-tech and convenience features offering uncompromised safety along with advanced dynamics."

"Auto Expo -- The Motor Show" 2018 is being held from February 9 to 14 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

However, Thursday and Friday are reserved for the media and exhibitors.

