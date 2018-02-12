Authorities in Tripura work under pressure of CPI (M): Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Monday lambasted on current State Government of Tripura and claimed that authorities in the state work under pressure of present Communist Party of India (M) Government in poll-bound state Agartala. BJP President during the press conference said "One of our booth workers was abducted, for two days he was untraceable, after our workers pressurised the DGP we got to know that he was killed and hanged from a tree, by CPIM cadre. Authorities here work under CPIM's pressure". "Tripura stands last in development due to muscle power of CPIM", Shah added.