Authorities on alert at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri and Surajpur wetlands amid Bird Flu scare

Visual from Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Amid bird flu scare looming large in some states, the authorities are on high alert at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri wetland and Surajpur wetland and have given precautionary warnings and protocols to the staff members there.

Gautam Budh Nagar, District Forest Officer, Pramod Kumar said that all the protocols are being strictly followed and monitored since the time of COVID-19 at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri wetland and Surajpur wetland.

"I visited the Okhla Bird Sanctuary yesterday. The staff is also on high alert. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar consisting of the officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and Irrigation Department," said Kumar.

"A meeting was held by the District Magistrate day before yesterday and he is sensitive about this matter. Animal Department and Forest Department are vigilant. No such case has yet been reported at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri wetland and Surajpur wetland," he added.

Visitors are allowed at Okhla Bird Sanctuary; however, their entry is banned in areas where there is close contact with the birds at the bird sanctuary.

"Protective gear has been provided to those who take care of the birds or come in their contact by the government of India and by the State Government," said Kumar.

NK Janoo, chief conservator of forest, western zone, Meerut has said that the entire protocol system has been developed in the department such as wildlife and national parks regarding bird flu.

"Instructions have been given by the Central Government and the Zoo Authority as well to take proper precautions. We have given all the detailed action points to all the divisions. Within the district level, a committee for identification of wetland has been formed. It is a permanent committee and the Divisional Forest Officer is its member secretary. A meeting has been held in many districts in this regard," said Janoo.

"All the staff members have been kept on alert. If something like this happens, then we also have a sample collection protocol. We have instructed them about that as well. We will collect the sample and send it to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease in Bhopal if any case is reported. Within our entire zone, there is no such case reported in Meerut and Saharanpur," he added. (ANI)