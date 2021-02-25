Author Tom Holland Reacts to Modi Stadium, India 'Cancels' Actor

On 24 February, the world’s largest cricket stadium known as the Sardar Patel Stadium or the Motera Stadium has been renamed. After massive redevelopment, the stadium will now be called ‘Narendra Modi Stadium.’

Historian and cricketer Tom Holland shared his views through a tweet.

Mistaking the cricketer for Tom Holland the actor, many Twitter users started calling for a boycott of Spider Man. The upcoming Spider-Man movie by Tom Holland the actor got massive hate for spreading ‘international propaganda.’

Before we knew it, Spider-man became 'anti-national', part of the ‘toolkit’ controversy and what not.

Take a look at some reactions:

This incident had many laughing because the actor had nothing to do with this issue.

Netizens who knew the difference between the two were in splits, leading to a bunch of jokes.

Even comedian Vir Das commented on this issue by sarcastically asking if Spider-man is also from JNU.

Have a look at some tweets here:

Looking at all the hate that they were receiving from India, we wonder what Disney and actor Tom Holland must be thinking!

Also Read: Manipal Hospital Doctors Share 'Pawri' Video, But With a Message

. Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.Maruti Suzuki Jimny Three-Door Variant May Be Launched in India‘Only Man & Woman Make a Family’: Centre Opposes Same-Sex Marriage . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.