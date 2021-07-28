Author Rishi Piparaiya Announces a New Book Series for Children - Cities of Adventure

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • The innovative series combines action-packed adventure stories with travel facts from cities around the world • Young readers can experience the world in a whole new way with each Cities of Adventure book bringing a different global city to life Banker-turned-bestselling author Rishi Piparaiya is back with his new middle-grade series, ‘Cities of Adventure’. After receiving an incredible response for his national bestseller humour book on air travel, Aisle be Damned, and Job Be Damned, an acclaimed satire on corporate life described as ‘PG Wodehouse meets Dilbert’, Piparaiya unveils his new book series where he provides fascinating facts and information against the backdrops of the world's most travelled cities.

Humour, mischievous capers, and thrilling drama permeate this fun and action-packed adventure series, brimming with fascinating facts about three major cities–Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Melbourne. Masterfully crafted by bestselling author Rishi Piparaiya, the twists and turns of each rollicking story, the memorable characters, and the abundant travel references will instil young middle-grade readers, aged 8 to 12, with a love of exploration and reading. An expert traveller, having visited nearly forty countries, Piparaiya prepared writing these captivating stories by travelling to more than fifty-five international cities over five months to research every location and attraction referenced in each story. He is supported by a global team of destination experts, writers, researchers, illustrators, and editors, who have all come together to make every book as authentic and entertaining as possible. Each book also includes a bonus reference section highlighting key elements of each city, including its history, famous people, adventure maps, local foods, and fun facts.

'The idea for Cities of Adventure took shape as I realized how challenging it was for parents to keep kids engaged while sightseeing. So I wanted to create a resource for children that will help build an affinity for a city's culture, attractions, and people, and I chose the medium of stories to do so. I hope this series will make travel fun for kids–whether they are travelling to new cities in reality or only in their minds,' says Rishi Piparaiya.

Story continues

Piparaiya's first three Cities of Adventure books are available now in leading online stores globally and in select bookstores in India. The books have been self-published by his publishing house, Imaginara Legacies Pvt Ltd. Additional books featuring Tokyo, Copenhagen, Istanbul, London, New York, and many more are following soon.

If you would like more information about author Rishi Piparaiya and his new Cities of Adventure books, please contact infoariapr@gmail.com and visit www.citiesofadventure.com ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bestselling author Rishi Piparaiya, who has written acclaimed satires on air travel and corporate life, has taken his passion for writing in a different direction with the launch of his fascinating new middle-grade series, Cities of Adventure. With each book in the series, Rishi brings a different international city to life, offering readers exciting storylines and fun facts about each city's landmarks, culture, people, legends, and food. In addition to his various writing projects, Rishi uses his background as a former senior corporate executive with MNCs such as Citi, Aviva, and Santander to mentor young entrepreneurs and start-ups. Rishi has an MBA from Cornell University and completed his undergraduate education from the University of Rochester, a program in creative writing from Cambridge University, and schooling at the Cathedral & John Connon School, Mumbai.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Cities of Adventure PWR PWR