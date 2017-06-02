For authenticity, 'Cars 3' director consulted NASCAR champions

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) American director Brian Fee says he consulted four NASCAR champions to get to the authenticity of forthcoming film "Cars 3".

"We looked at athletes in other sports, but really focused on NASCAR drivers. They start at such an early age and their lives are centered around driving," Fee said in a statement.

He added, "We even talked to a sports psychologist who explained that many of these drivers don't know anything else. They can't imagine doing anything else."

Fee is making his directorial debut with Disney-Pixar's "Cars 3", the third part in the "Cars" franchise. The first one came out in 2006 and the second in 2011.

The film brings a fantasy world of cars where they are not just metal bodies but talk and feel like humans. It narrates the story of racing car Lighting McQueen, and how he overcomes all the challenges.

Fee consulted NASCAR veterans, including four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, and Ray Evernham, who served as Gordon's crew chief for three of his championships.

The film is slated to release in India on June 16.

--IANS

