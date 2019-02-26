Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl visits Gandhi Smriti in Delhi

Austrian Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs, Dr Karin Kneissl visited Gandhi Smriti in Delhi on Tuesday. She was accompanied by senior officials of her ministry. She also gave lecture on "The Future of Global Energy" on February 26. Her visit to India from February 25-27 is part of the regular exchange between the two countries. She prior had a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj in Delhi on February 25. They held cordial discussions on various aspects of bilateral ties as well as important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. Kneissl is scheduled to depart India on February 27.