Australia's Stosur wins first WTA title of current season

Paris, May 28 (IANS) Australia's Samantha Stosur won her first title in nearly two years with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory over countrywoman Daria Gavrilova in the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg here.

The 24th-ranked Stosur on Saturday needed two hours and 45 minutes to clinch her ninth WTA title at this clay-court tournament, reports Efe.

The world No. 25 jumped out to an early lead but Stosur dominated the latter stages of the match, winning the final two games without the loss of a point to preserve her status as Australia's top player.

Stosur, who also won the Strasbourg tournament in 2015, is rounding into form ahead of tennis' premier clay-court event, the French Open, which gets underway on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Australian reached the Roland Garros final in 2010 and has advanced to the semifinals on three other occasions, including at last year's tournament.

IANS

