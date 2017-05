Madrid, May 25 (IANS) Australian Samantha Stosur on Thursday defeated Spain's Carla Suarez 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg tennis tournament.

The former US Open champion and Roland Garros finalist defeated Suarez in an hour and 47 minutes, reports Efe.

Stosur is set to face in the semifinals the winner of the clash between American Shelby Rogers and China's Shuai Peng.

