Australia's Hastings optimistic for India series

Melbourne, Aug 17 (IANS) Injured pacer John Hastings on Thursday expressed confidence about gaining full fitness for Australia's upcoming limited overs tour to India from September 17 to October 11.

Hastings is currently nursing a foot injury after complaining of inflammation in his left foot during his English county Worcestershire's four-day match against Sussex.

The 31-year-old pacer is optimistic that he will be available for selection for the upcoming limited-overs, featuring five One-day Internationals (ODI) and three T20 Internationals against India.

"I had a bit of pain in my left ankle for a little while and I thought I should get it checked out. Obviously there's a big summer coming up and a one-day tour to India so I wanted to make sure I'd be cherry ripe, but I ended up with a hot spot in my foot," Hastings was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I'm in a moon boot for a couple weeks and then I'll reload and hopefully be all right for the domestic one-day cup and that one-day series (in India)," he added.

The MRI scans have revealed inflammation and stress through Hastings' foot, and the pacer said the scenario could have been even worse.

Hastings, who had played in six of Worcestershire's 10 first-class matches this summer, has been in the UK since the start of the county season in April, besides also being a part of the national squad for the ICC Champions Trophy in England in June.

