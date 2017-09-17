Australia's chase in first ODI delayed by rain

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Australia's chase to India's 281/7 was delayed by incessant rain in the opener of their five-match One-day International (ODI) series at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Australia came in to bat with 13 overs reduced and the target being revised to 238 but rain continued to play spoilsport forcing the players out of the ground without a ball being bowled.

Earlier, India made 281/7, thanks to a 118-run sixth wicket stand between all-rounder Hardik Pandya (83) and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (79) after half of the side was back with the scorecard reading 87.

Dhoni was also complemented well by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who remained unbeaten on 32 off 30 balls and, more importantly, forged another vital half century partnership for the seventh wicket.

--IANS

tri/dg