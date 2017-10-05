Australian tourists seek lifting of travel advisory to Kashmir valley

A group of Australian tourists visiting the Kashmir valley sought lifting of the travel advisory on the disputed Himalayan state as many foreign countries have issued travel advisories cautioning their citizens against visiting the volatile state since 1989 -the year when Muslim separatists started fighting Indian forces. Australia issued a travel advisory last year citing "an increased threat of terrorist attack to places in India frequented by Westerners" and asked travelers to "maintain heightened vigilance." Kashmir is considered one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. Once dubbed 'Switzerland of the East', Kashmir was heaven for skiers, honeymooners and filmmakers, who were drawn to its soaring peaks, fruit orchards and timber houseboats in Dal Lake in summer state capital of Srinagar. Militancy and violent protest against Indian rule in the area over the past few years has significantly affected state tourism.