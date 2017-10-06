Australian pacer Hastings retires from Tests, ODIs

Melbourne, Oct 6 (IANS) Australian pacer John Hastings on Friday announced his retirement from Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Cricket Australia has confirmed.

The 31-year-old, who played one Test for Australia will now solely concentrate on Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

"Trying to get back after four shoulder reconstructions, four major ankle operations and a major knee operation has just worn me down," the Victorian told cricket.com.au.

"The body is just giving up and every time I try to load back to get back to four-day cricket or one-day cricket, it seems as if something else goes. It was a tough decision, one that wasn't made lightly, but I've decided to give the two longer formats away and focus on T20," Hastings added.

In 2016 Hastings was the world's leading ODI pacer after picking up 29 wickets in 15 matches, the equal second-most dismissals alongside South Africa's Imran Tahir and behind teammate Adam Zampa.

