Australian Hockey League: India 'A' to lock horns with New South Wales

Perth [Australia], Sept 30 (ANI): India 'A' men's team will take on New South Wales in their next Pool B encounter of the Australian Hockey League here later today.

Earlier, India 'A' began their campaign in the tournament with a thumping 4-1 victory over Western Australia at the same venue.

The Indian team kicked off the match on the front foot as they piled pressure on Western Australia in the early stages of the match through attacking hockey.

Meanwhile, India 'A' women's hockey team will also square off with New South Wales in their second Pool B encounter today.

Yesterday, in the women's hockey event, India went down fighting 1-3 to Victoria in a high-quality encounter at Perth.(ANI)