Australian Foreign Minister attends friendly football match for women empowerment in Delhi

Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne attended a friendly football match among young girls trained by an Indian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Centre for Equity and Inclusion (CEQUIN), funded under the Australian High Commission in Delhi on Tuesday. High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu and CEQUIN co-founder Sara Pilot also attended the event. CEQUIN is an organisation which works for women empowerment. It reaches out to government schools to train the girls in football and it has touched around 25 Indian schools in Delhi. Through sports, CEQUIN wants to break gender stereotypes and want to own private and public spaces for girls in the community.