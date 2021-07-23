Australian Drone Pilot Saves Man From Ferocious Mako Shark

Sharks are known to be highly-skilled predators who have the ability to sneak up on their prey and ruthlessly kill them. Human beings are no match for their exceptional skills. However, there are still some people who have managed to survive a shark attack with their unique skills. Amateur Drone pilot Matt Wood was sitting on his balcony at Bondi Beach in Australia when he spotted a swimmer in the middle of the ocean trying to keep away an aggressive mako shark with the help of a spear gun.

Later, the drone pilot said in an interview to Daily Mail, “I spotted the shark straight away. As I got closer, I could see it was also circling the diver in the water. The diver was fending the shark off and poking it with his spear gun. The shark then went after his float that is attached to the diver. He was charging it and trying to bite it, thrashing it about.”

Here is the video:

Later Woods and his girlfriend informed the local lifeguard about the situation. Woods continued to maintain the position of the drone to monitor the situation of the swimmer. The live footage helps the lifeguard to locate the swimmer.

According to sources, the lifeguard took 30 minutes to clear the area and reach the spot through jet ski to scare away the sharks. The diver appeared to be able to scrabble onto the rocks and reef and lifeguards were able to extract him, Petapixel reported.

A similar horrifying experience was recently shared by a 19-year-old woman, Paige Winter, on the National Geographic’s SharkFest show. The incident took place in June 2019 when Winter was enjoying a beach trip with her family on a Sunday morning. The family had gone to Fort Macon beach in North Carolina on the east coast of the United States. She was playing in shallow waters, about 50 meters from the shore, along with her elder sister and best friend Kale when she stepped on something.

She then felt something grabbing her ankle. Initially, she thought her father was pulling a prank, but soon she realised that a bull shark was trying to drag her. Scared, she called out to her dad but within seconds she was already under the water. As the shark bit her leg, the sea turned red with her blood.

Winter recalled how despite the unbearable pain she tried to wrestle the predator and, in the process, also lost her two fingers. At that time, her father intervened and started punching the shark until it let go of his daughter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here