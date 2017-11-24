Australian driver Ricciardo rates his 2017 F1 season as good

Abu Dhabi, Nov 24 (IANS) Australian Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo has rated his 2017 Formula One season, in which he won a race in Baku, as good.

"On a personal level, just make sure that I fill in the blanks, I guess. There have been some great races. Obviously, I would love all 20 to be great and not all 20 have been," Ricciardo, who holds the fourth spot in the drivers' standings with 200 points said during a press conference for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Thursday, reports Efe.

"I think, yeah, for me, just to assess the year once it's all settled and then just try to understand what I could have improved. I'm sure there's on-track stuff, but also off track," Ricciardo said while sitting alongside Germany's Sebastian Vettel and Briton's Lewis Hamilton, who have won four world titles each.

"Obviously, I give every year a good crack, but give next year a proper crack. I mean, between us all we've got eight world titles, so it's pretty good!" Ricciardo joked.

"But, yeah, obviously, we want nine. It's cool, I've been pretty pleased with the year. I've still got some improvements to make and I'm looking forward to extracting a bit more from myself," the Australian driver said.

--IANS

tri/bg