Australian comedians to spread laughter in India

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Popular Australian comedians like Daniel Connell, MelButtle and Aaron Chen will be a part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, to be held in five Indian cities next month.

Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata will host the comedians.

Excited to perform at the event, Chen said in a statement: "I'm incredibly excited to perform in India and also just to be in India for the first time. I don't know what to expect from this beautiful country except open arms and warm naans (I hope to have at least one)."

Comedian Guy Montgomery is a fan of Indian comedians and cannot wait for them to compliment him.

"Every year at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, I'm blown away by the quality of the comedians who come over from India. I can't wait for them to say the same about me," he said.

The main purpose of the show is to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries. And this is the fifth year that the Melbourne International Comedy Festival roadshow is coming to India.

"It's a true cultural exchange with some of the world's funniest from our Festival sharing the stage with our Indian comedy collaborators, some of whom have already visited Melbourne and some who we hope to welcome in the future. It will be a huge night of laughs, celebrating India and Australia's shared sense of humour!," added Susan Provan, Festival Director, Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

