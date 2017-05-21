Australian, American climbers die descending Mt. Everest

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 21 (ANI): An Australian climber, identified as Francesco Enrico Marchetti, was killed while descending to the lower camps from the North Col route on Mt Everest on Sunday morning.

"The climber breathed his last at an altitude of 7,500 m on Tibetan side when he was descending to lower camps after suffering from altitude sicknesses at around 8,000 m on the mountain," The Himalayan Times quoted Tibet Mountaineering Association as saying.

In another incident, an American climber was also killed while trying to climb Mt Everest on Sunday morning.

The climber breathed his last while a group of six climbers along with their support staff reached the balcony area to make their final summit pushes to the top of the world.

The cause of his death is yet to be determined. (ANI)