Australia win toss, to bat

Indore, Sep 24 (IANS) Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Holkar Stadium here on Sunday.

India are unchanged from the second ODI. Australia have brought in batsmen Aaron Finch and Peter Handscomb to replace Hilton Cartwright and Matthew Wade.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith (captain), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb (wicket-keeper), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson.

--IANS

sam/mr