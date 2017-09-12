Australia vs Board President’s XI One Day Warm Up Game Live Cricket Score Updates

Hello and welcome to India.com‘s coverage of Australia vs Board President’s XI One Day Warm Up Game. Visitors Australia ahead of the first One-Day International (ODI) against India take on Board President XI in a practice match.

The warm-up contest takes place at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the venue for the first ODI as well.

Australia, who face India in a five-match ODI series starting this Sunday, will look to adapt to the conditions in this practice match. The visitors will take on Gurkeerat Singh Mann-led side, which comprises of Indian Premier League (IPL) stars like Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Sharma and Washington Sundar.

Australia Face Board President's XI in Tour Opener More

The practice match provides these youngsters with a good opportunity to catch selectors’ attention and try to climb up the ladder.

Australia, on the other hand, will try to test and field all sorts of combinations. Meanwhile, Australian opener Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the warm-tie as he is nursing a calf injury. However, he is expected to be fit for the series opener on Sunday. All-rounder Hilton Cartwright is also doubtful for the practice match.

Teams:

Australia (From): Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Board President XI (From): Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govinda Poddar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.