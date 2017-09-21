Australia restrict India to 252 all out in second ODI

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Skipper Virat Kohli missed out on a hundred as India failed to capitalise on their good start to eventually post 252 all out in 50 overs against Australia in the second One Day International (ODI) at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Kohli (92 off 107 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (55 off 64) stitched together a 102-run stand for the second wicket. The former later joined hands with Kedar Jadhav (24 off 24) for another 55-run association before Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/51) took the wickets of Kohli and Jadhav.

Kane Richardson, playing in place of fellow pacer James Faulkner, also scalped three wickets giving away 54 runs.

Brief scores: India 252 all out (Virat Kohli 92, Ajinkya Rahane 55; Nathan Coulter-Nile 3/51, Kane Richardson 3/55)

--IANS

dm/ajb/bg