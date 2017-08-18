Australia recall Faulkner, Coulter-Nile for India tour; Starc rested

Melbourne, Aug 18 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday recalled the pace duo of James Faulkner and Nathan Coulter-Nile while resting injured Mitchell Starc for the upcoming limited overs tour to India from September 17 to October 13.

Besides Starc, all-rounder Moises Henriques and the injured trio of Chris Lynn, John Hastings, James Pattinson were also rested for the tour, comprising five One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three Twenty20 Internationals.

All-rounders Ashton Agar and Hilton Cartwright were the fresh additions to the squad for the tour.

Speaking on the selection of the 14-member ODI squad, National Selector Trevor Hohns said: "We believe the panel has selected a strong squad to face the tough Indian conditions, that has the right mix of pace and spin."

In the T20 squad, pacer Jason Behrendorff and South Australia's Kane Richardson were named, while Josh Hazlewood has not been included for the T20 leg of the tour.

Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian and keeper-batsman Tim Paine have both been named in the T20 squad, while Coulter-Nile has also been named for the 20-over matches.

Skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner are among the big names to return to the 13-member T20 side having missed this year's series against Sri Lanka due to a clash with the Test tour of India.

Australia Squads:

ODI: Steve Smith (Captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Adam Zampa.

T20 squad: Steve Smith (Captain), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine(WK), Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

--IANS

tri/gau/dg