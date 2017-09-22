Australia pacer Cummins to skip T20I series against India

Melbourne, Sep 22 (IANS) Australian pacer Pat Cummins will skip the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against India and return home to prepare for the Ashes later this year, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday.

"Key fast bowler Pat Cummins will skip the T20 leg of Australia's Qantas Tour of India in order to rest ahead of the Magellan Ashes this summer," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Cricket Australia also clarified the 24-year-old is not injured and will look to freshen up ahead of the Sheffield Shield season scheduled from October 26 to March 26 2018.

"The paceman is not carrying an injury but selectors have decided to send him home after the fifth ODI in Nagpur on Sunday week in order to freshen up ahead of the start of the Sheffield Shield season," Cricket Australia said.

Australia are slated to play three T20Is from October 7 to 13 in Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

--IANS

sam/vm