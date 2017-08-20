Australia and Iran in final of FIBA Asia Cup

Beirut, Aug 20 (IANS) Australia and Iran basketball teams will vie for the title of the FIBA Asia Cup after Australia overcame New Zealand 106-79 and Iran beat South Korea 87-81.

Australia were the first to book their space in the final on Saturday as Matthew Hodgson top scored with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and six players hit double figures in the win for Australia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nicholas Kay added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds with Australia pouring in 31 points in both the first and third periods as they powered into the final.

As for New Zealand, Reuben Te Rangi had 15 points as they now head into the 3rd place game.

In the other semi-final, Iran scored 30 points in the first quarter against South Korea who scored only 13, but saw the South Koreans make a huge comeback and level the score as of the beginning of the second half.

But in the 4th quarter the Iranians played a nerves-controlled game and managed to beat the hasty South Koreans 87-81.

B. Yakshali scored 21 points for Iran and A. Haddadi backed his team with 14 rebounds and 8 assists, while S. Oh scored 21 points and made five rebounds for South Korea.

--IANS

sam/mr