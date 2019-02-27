Australia to field vs India in 2nd T20I

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Australia won the toss and opted to field against India in the second Twenty20 International here on Wednesday.

Australia, who won the last match, are playing with the same team while India made three changes. Opener Rohit Sharma is rested and Shikhar Dhawan came in.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar replaced spinner Mayank Markande and pacer Umesh Yadav made way for Siddharth Kaul.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul.

Australia: D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb(w), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

--IANS

gau/ab