Australia to field against India in second T201

Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) Australia won the toss and elected to field against India in the second Twenty20 International match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Australia have made one change to their team. Batsman Marcus Stoinis came in for all-rounder Daniel Christian. India are playing with an unchanged squad.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner (captain), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.

--IANS

gau/dg