Australia edge past India by three wickets in thrilling first T20

Visakhapatnam, Feb 24 (IANS) Australia made a heavy weather of a chaseable target but scraped past the line in the final over to beat India by three wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match T20 series here on Sunday.

Chasing a gettable 127 for victory, the visitors rode on Glenn Maxwell's 43-ball 56 to register the win but not without hiccups as Indian bowlers came back well with Jasprit Bumrah (3/16) doing the damage later on.

In the final over, the Aussies needed 14 runs as Pat Cummins (7 not out) and Jhye Ricardson (7 not out) ensured they did not lose after being in the driver's seat for most parts. Australia posted 127/7 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Lokesh Rahul's 50 went in vain as India were restricted to 126/7.

Brief scores: India: 126/7 (Lokesh Rahul 50, M.S. Dhoni 29 not out; Nathan Coulter-Nile 3/26); Australia 127/7 (Glenn Maxwell 56; Jasprit Bumrah 3/16)

--IANS

