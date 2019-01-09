Australia drop Finch, Handscomb & Marsh brothers for Sri Lanka Tests

Melbourne, Jan 9 (IANS) After the heartbreaking 1-2 loss to India in the four-Test series, Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday recalled openers Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw to the Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, while axing the off-colour Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh and Peter Handscomb.

The uncapped Will Pucovski is the lone fresh face in the 13-man squad that will play the first of two Tests in Brisbane from January 24 before shifting to Canberra for the second match, beginning on February 1.

"There is no doubt the India series produced some disappointing results and we have now reviewed the squad ahead of the series against Sri Lanka," CA national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement received from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Ultimately Aaron, Peter, Shaun and Mitch have not produced the performances expected of them with the bat at the Test level. They have been given good opportunity, but have not produced the scores we need," he added.

With opener Marcus Harris producing an impressive show in his debut series against the Indians, the race for the other opener's slot vacated by Finch, will be between Renshaw and Burns.

"Joe Burns has had strong performances in first-class cricket this season, and we believe he can contribute strongly if given the chance in the series," said Hohns.

"Matt Renshaw is a player with the ability to make big scores, and at 22 years, has 10 first-class centuries. He also performed extremely well in England during the county season.

"We see him as a long-term prospect as a Test player and have confidence in his ability to bounce back following a string of low scores early in the Shield season," Hohns added.

Australia squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Tim Paine (Captain & WK), Josh Hazlewood (VC), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Will Pucovski, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle.

--IANS

tri/bg