Australia in Box Seat at Tea, Nathan Lyon’s Five-For Rocks Bangladesh

New Delhi: Nathan Lyon scalped yet another five-wicket haul as Australia look in control on day four of the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Chittagong. At tea on a penultimate day, the hosts are 154 for eight, effectively 82 after conceding the 72-run lead in the first innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13*) and Taijul Islam (2*) were the two unbeaten batsmen when umpires called for the tea break.

Australia resumed the day’s play on an overnight score of 377/9. However, the visitors failed to add a single run on day four as Mustafizur Rahman removed Lyon for a duck.

It was then the spin of Lyon that put hosts on the back foot. At lunch break, hosts lost half the side for just 83 runs.

Lyon struck thrice before the lunch break to dismiss Tamim Iqbal (12), Imrul Kayes (15) and Shakib Al Hasan (2). He was complimented by Pat Cummins and Steve O’Keefe, who removed Soumya Sarkar (9) and Nasir Hossain (5) respectively.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman brought some stability to Bangladesh innings and took their side to lunch without losing further wickets. The duo then completed the half-century stand after the break.

Sabbir (24), who was looking aggressive, was stumped off Lyon.

Australia then chipped away with two more wickets as Cummins removed Bangladesh skipper Rahim (31) and Lyon accounted for Mominul Haque (29) to complete his third consecutive five-wicket haul.

On day three, David Warner scored a century as Australia took the first innings lead. Ashton Agar scored valuable 22 off 35 ball to take his side past 350-run mark.