Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) Pacer Jason Behrendorff took four wickets as Australia bundled out India for 118 in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) here on Tuesday.

Behrendorff wiped away India's top-four batsmen to lead the charge for Australia, who need a win to keep the series alive.

Kedar Jadhav (27) and Hardik Pandya (25) were India's major contributors.

--IANS

