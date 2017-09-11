Australia batsman Finch ruled out of warm-up tie

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) Australia opening batsman Aaron Finch will sit out of his side's one-day tour game against a Board President's XI here on Tuesday due to a calf injury.

Though the injury is not serious enough to keep him out of the first of the five-match One-Day International (ODI) cricket series starting on September 17, Australia have taken a conservative approach by resting the 30-year-old, according to Cricket Australia's website.

The tour game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium is the visitors' only warm-up tie prior to the ODI series, which will be followed by a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

The first ODI will also take place here.

