Australia to bat against India in 4th ODI

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Australia won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth One Day International cricket match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

For India, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were rested while pacers Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami and left-arm spinner Axar Patel were included in the squad.

Australia made two changes to their squad. Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade replaced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa was included for Ashton Agar.

Team:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (captain), Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

