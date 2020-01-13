Aussies playing 'intense' cricket after Smith, Warner's comeback: Virat Kohli

India is all set to play against Australia in a three-match ODI series. The series will begin from January 14. While addressing the press conference in Mumbai on January 13, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, "When you are playing against Australia you don't really think of relevance of the series. It's about playing against the best and the way they are playing their cricket after Steven Smith and David Warner have come back is intense and they are challenging every team and dominating few teams as well." "India along with Australia is probably the top two sides in the world as far as balance is concerned," Virat added.