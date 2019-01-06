Aus vs Ind 4th Test: India enforces follow on after Kuldeep finishes Australia on 300

India bowled out Australia on the fourth day of the final Test match in Sydney on 300 runs, even as most of the day's play was washed out due to rain and bad lights. India enforced follow-on after spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul to finish Australia within 300 runs. Australia was on 6 for no loss in their second innings before bad lights hampered play for the rest of the day. India's Bowling Coach Bharat Arun praised Kuldeep's performance by saying the Indian spinner knows how to use the crease.