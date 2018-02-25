Auroville showcases ancient Indian tradition of bringing together global diversity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Auroville City stated that the city showcases the ancient Indian tradition of bringing together global diversity. Speaking further PM Modi said that, India has always allowed mutual respect and co-existence of different religions and cultures. "India is home to the age old tradition of Gurukul, where learning isn't confined to classrooms. Auroville too has developed as place of un-ending and life-long education," he added.