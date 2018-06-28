Aurangzeb forced Kashmiri pandits to change their religion: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said Aurangzeb forced Kashmiri pandits to change their religion. He also talked about not understanding exploitation of the sentiments of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said "This is the existing sentiment in the favor of country. People will resolve more strongly after they see. Modi came to power with three things. Firstly, his own personality. Secondly, anti corruption campaign and thirdly, Hindutva. We know that Aurangzeb was a butcher. There is nothing new in it. The country must learn correct history of India. I believe that the reason to show the video is to give our nation confidence. There will be hope that no matter what we can win our battles. Even the family of our soldiers must be happy and proud".