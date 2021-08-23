Aurangabad Teen Trolled For 'Hoax' NASA Selection Claim, NY Scientist Offers Help

Recently, a 14-year-old girl from Aurangabad made headlines when she claimed that she had been chosen as a NASA fellowship panellist. However, the reports have since been alleged to be hoaxical and the girl, Diksha Shinde, was subjected to widespread trolling on social media. A New York-based scientist, Jackie Faherty, soon intervened and claimed that her (Faherty’s) name being included in Diksha’s “certificate” was some type of scam to which the girl had fallen victim. Faherty went on to offer Diksha help in fulfilling her dream of becoming a scientist. “I don’t know why my name got tied into this but someone has created a scam using a 14 yr old girl in India and her dream of being a scientist. If Diksha really has a passion for Astronomy she can reach out to me and I’ll find some legitimate pathways for her passion,” Faherty tweeted.

The original reports that claimed Diksha had won a place on NASA’s MSI Fellowships Virtual Panel, said she had written a paper on black holes and God, which had been accepted after three attempts. “I wrote a theory on black holes & God. It was accepted by NASA after 3 attempts. They asked me to write articles for their website,” news agency ANI quoted Diksha as saying. However, social media soon sniffed out inconsistencies in the narrative. While some Twitter users pointed out that the NASA certificate looked like it had been made on editing software Canva, others said that to qualify for the MSI Fellowship, one has to be an US national or citizen. Others pointed out spelling errors.

This is most likely a fake story. There is no designation named CEO, President of NASA. The guy named James Frederick Bridenstine @JimBridenstine was NASA's administrator in Trump's Gov't. ANI has split him into two, Jim Bridestine and James Frederick 🤣🤣 https://t.co/cLmLkqcVWr pic.twitter.com/tQFdb2dF7a — Zeeshan Mhaskar (@MhaskarChief) August 19, 2021

The official MSI Fellowship website states that the candidates must be US nationals/citizens and must hold a bachelor’s degree. Is Diksha Shinde either? @smitaprakash pic.twitter.com/jYs4y5zKIC — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 20, 2021

NASA will never issue substandard certificates like this. The first one has flowers as background and the second one doesn't even have signatures of the CEO and dept. chair. Absolutely sure the girl herself made both of these pic.twitter.com/CzKLN7BEzZ — S (@datsIit) August 20, 2021

“This is absolute bonkers. I got a screenshot of her research paper from this video by news channel. It says “Bear with me” and “mwuahahaha”,” one user tweeted, attaching a screenshot from a news channel. Soon, the aforementioned scientist Jackie Flaherty stepped in with her assurance of help. When a Twitter user tagged her and asked her to confirm the legitimacy of the news as she had been named in the “certificate” allegedly from American Astronomical Society, she responded saying she had no idea what department she was supposed to be in charge of.

I have no idea what this is or what department I’m supposed to be in charge of. Also @AAS_Office could never give away that much money. — Jackie Faherty (@jfaherty) August 20, 2021

The statements from Flaherty suggest that Diksha has probably unwittingly been embroiled in some type of scam.

