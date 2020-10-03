Attn UP Govt: Forcing Narco, Polygraph Tests on People is Illegal

Late on the night of Friday, 2 October, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a press note in which it stated that, following the first report of the SIT constituted to probe the Hathras incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had issued orders suspending several police officers involved in the case (including the SP).

A line at the bottom of the press note says that in addition to these police officers, polygraph and narco tests are to be conducted by the Investigating Officer of the complainants (vaadi) and accused (prativaadi) relating to the case.

Narco test of the Hathras victim’s family will be done. The family which has been subjected to humiliation, trauma, anguish and intimidation will now have to face another horror. #HathrasHorror #JusticeForManisha pic.twitter.com/xuHZcrZtuv — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) October 2, 2020

Essentially, the Yogi government has ordered lie detector tests and truth serum tests to be conducted on all people connected to the case.

The fact that this direction applies to the family of the victim in the alleged gang-rape and murder has caused considerable controversy, especially given the way they had been locked in their homes for the last couple of days, and were stopped by the police from performing the last rites for the victim, whose body was burned by the police in the middle of the night.

Also Read: SIT Probe Complete; Media Allowed to Enter Hathras: SDM Prakash

However, the problems with this direction go even further: for over 10 years now, imposing these tests on any person (even the police officers in this case) has been illegal. On what basis, therefore, is the Yogi government ordering such tests to be conducted?

The Supreme Court’s Decision in Selvi vs State of Karnataka

Polygraph tests have been around for a while, but narco analysis became a household name in India after its use at the Bangalore Forensic Science Laboratory in the early 2000s.

The technique – getting a person to answer questions after being injected with sodium pentohal or sodium amytal – was used on crime dons like Arun Gawli and Abu Salem, counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi and accused Naxalites like Arun Ferreira.

While the use of these techniques to get answers from criminals was initially feted, questions soon began to be asked about whether or not using them on people without their consent, was a violation of the right against self-incrimination under Article 20(3) of the Constitution of India.

Some of those being asked to take these tests filed challenges in the courts on this basis. Arun Ferreira, who had eventually been acquitted of all charges against him, accused the assistant director of the Bangalore FSL of fabricating the results of the narco-analysis on him. This same assistant director, given the monikers ‘Doctor Narco’ and ‘Narco Queen’ – was eventually disgraced in 2009 after being sacked for forging her educational certificates to get the job.

The Supreme Court eventually heard a set of challenges relating to the involuntary administration of narco analysis, polygraph examinations and Brain Electrical Activation Profile (BEAP) tests.

On 5 May 2010, the court pronounced a game-changing decision in the case of Selvi vs State of Karnataka, in which it held that the compulsory administration of these tests violated the ‘right against self-incrimination’ (Article 20(3) of the Constitution) and also violated the standard of ‘substantive due process’, which is part of the right to personal liberty (Article 21).

The court also held that forcing people to take these tests “is an unjustified intrusion into the mental privacy of an individual” and would amount to “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”. Relying on the results from these techniques would conflict with the ‘right to fair trial’.

"“In light of these conclusions, we hold that no individual should be forcibly subjected to any of the techniques in question, whether in the context of investigation in criminal cases or otherwise. Doing so would amount to an unwarranted intrusion into personal liberty.”" - The Supreme Court

Also Read: Oppn, Citizens Throng Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Over Hathras Case

The judgment makes it clear that this doesn’t just apply to accused persons, but witnesses as well (see paragraph 221). Therefore, when it comes to the Hathras case, the tests cannot be conducted forcibly on anyone, from the accused to the victim’s family to even the police officers, despite their shambolic conduct.

Story continues