Attempt to Defame Govt in Disha Ravi Case: 50 Retired Judges, Top Cops, Bureaucrats Write to President

Around 50 retired judges, top police officers and bureaucrats have sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, denouncing attempts of individuals and organisations to set a narrative against national interest in the Disha Ravi case. These eminent citizens are of the view that it's the onerous duty of every citizen to unite against forces of disruption in the country and support government action to protect sovereignty and integrity of India.

After the start of farmers’ agitation, attempts are on to defame India in the international arena. Some international celebrities have tweeted about the agitation and the toolkit controversy has only confirmed these apprehensions. Indian agencies made some linkage and some arrests were made. But some sections of the people have raised the procedural aspect of police action, which is nothing but a false and mischievous propaganda to demoralise the investigating agency.

Therefore, these citizens have written in memorandum that it is sickening to note that a few Indian citizens have actively engaged with banned elements/organisations who coordinated and perfected a plan to organise protests in front of all Indian embassies, high commissions and consul-general offices in leading cities in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe to defame the Government of India by spreading a false propaganda.

By this act, they have not only attempted to undermine the confidence the Indian expatriate community and PIO’s have in the present government, but also tried to mislead elected representatives of these foreign governments which is clearly an act prejudicial to friendly relations of our nation with these countries and amounts to an illegal act.

The legal formalities have been adhered to by Delhi Police, according to these experts. Moreover, the arrest and the procedural aspects are in public domain and open to judicial scrutiny. It is very unfortunate that the false and baseless allegations have been made against the magistrate also. This is nothing but making unfounded accusations against the judicial process.

They also appeal to the central government to ensure that Delhi Police is able to do its investigation in a free and fair manner without any undue pressure from the vested interests, and, to bring to book all those rogue elements who have allowed themselves to be used by secessionist forces in India and abroad, trying to spread anarchy and provide intellectual cover to anti-national forces to serve their own selfish ends.