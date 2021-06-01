Attempt to black market govt rice foiled in J-K, 2 arrested

Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) Police on Tuesday foiled an attempt of black marketing of government rice and arrested two persons in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesman said a huge quantity of Food Corporation of India (FCI) government rice was seized from two vehicles.

Acting on specific information, a police party intercepted two vehicles at a checkpoint on the national highway near Hanjiwera area of Pattan in north Kashmir district, the spokesman said.

He said during the search of the vehicles, 366 bags of FCI rice were recovered.

As per the documents produced by the drivers, the rice was loaded from FCI Godown Kralhar and was meant to be transported to Kulangam Kupwara, but, instead of taking the rice there, they were on their way to Srinagar for black marketing, the spokesman said.

The drivers - Mohammad Jamal Hajam and Jahangir Ahmad Bhat - were arrested and the vehicles were also seized.

A case has been registered and investigation in the matter has been initiated, the spokesman said, adding, community members are requested to share information regarding black marketing and hoarding in their areas so that strict action can be initiated against the accused.