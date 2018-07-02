Attack on Sikhs in Afghanistan, an act of ethnic cleansing by Pakistan's ISI

Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan were targeted killed as per an act of ethnic cleansing by Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence. It is believed to be part of their agenda to eradicate the minority community from Pakistan and Afghanistan and establish Islamic rule. On July 1, several prominent social, political and religious Sikh and Hindu leaders of Afghanistan were on their way to meet the country's president Ashraf Ghani in the eastern province of Nangarhar, when they were killed by a suicide bomber. Islamabad, the real perpetrator of terror in Afghanistan cannot stand the fact that minorities are getting empowered across the globe and it is not only suppressing them but cleansing them. The situation of Sikhs and Hindus in Pakistan, especially those living in areas bordering Afghanistan is not good. A month ago, prominent Sikh religious leader Charanjit Singh Sagar was shot dead in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The minority Sikh and Hindu community in Pakistan remains on frequent target of Pakistani Taliban and secret agencies and the majority of these families have been forced to migrate to Europe and India.